As October starts Albany Airport’s Snow Season officially begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany International Airport’s Snow Season officially begins Friday, October 1.

This means that all of the airport’s trucks and snow fighting equipment will be on stand-by to deice aircraft or clear runways and taxiways when necessary.

The Airport has 22 snow plows, five snow blowers that are capable of plowing a home driveway in three seconds, and a fleet of dump trucks, loaders, and even snow shovels to keep the Airport operational during storms.

According to Albany Airport, their combined footprint of runways, taxiways, ramps, parking lots and roadways is equivalent to a single-lane highway stretching from Albany to Warrensburg and back.

The Snow Season will officially end May 1, 2022