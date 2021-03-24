As neighboring states reveal vaccine timeline, New York will continue to wait and see

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While states nationwide begin revealing when each person will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, New York will continue to evaluate federal allocation.

“I’d rather get the specific allocation number, and then tell the people of the state so we don’t have to change the advice,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference Wednesday.

The governor says he will continue monitoring the number of vaccines coming into the state, and decide on a weekly basis.

“If they continue to increase, as they should, the allocations, you’ll see us go down to 40, 30 and it’s 16 and up. You’ll see that over the coming weeks,” said Cuomo.

Meanwhile, some local lawmakers are continuing to call for immediate eligibility for any New Yorker who wants it.

“We’re past the point of not having enough shots, we’re actually at the point now where this county and other counties, and the state, are scrambling around trying to find people to fill those spots,” Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin wants to see the state open vaccinations up to all adults. It comes as the county has opened up vaccine appointments to outside residents for the first time.

“We have more demand at our DMV than we do for shots right now. We had to shut our DMV down to only do Rensselaer County residents because we’re getting overrun with folks,” McLaughlin said.

New Yorkers 50 and older were the latest group to become eligible for the vaccine earlier this week.

Last week, both Massachusetts and Vermont revealed that every resident, 16 and older, will be eligible for a vaccine on April 19th.

Four states nationwide, Alaska, Arizona, Mississippi and Utah, have already opened eligibility up to everyone. In addition to Massachusetts and Vermont, Connecticut, Georgia and Texas have all revealed their planned date for full eligibility.