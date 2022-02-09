CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul lifts vax or mask mandate for NY businesses but keeps it for schools. Local school officials are looking for a timeline to safely get rid of masks.

Gov. Hochul says even though COVID cases are declining, the mask mandate in schools will remain in effect for now. She says this decision was made after considering how low vaccination rates are amongst children. The state is working on new approaches if a COVID outbreak in schools would occur.

“We want to keep parents informed and let them know all the factors that have been considered. For example, what happens if a student tests positive, and there are 20 kids in a class. We are already processing all the different variables of what could happen if masks are eliminated,” said Gov. Hochul.

Todd Rutecki says after almost two years he is ready to see students’ faces.

“I think everybody wants a path to figure out a way to just have a normal day. I believe kids need to get back to normalcy,” said Rutecki.

Mechanicville Superintendent Bruce Potter says he is asking for “clear metrics” that layout when the mask mandate can be relaxed.

“We either know school without masks or we know school to be with masks. So it is now another transition as we go towards a path towards normalcy.”

Potter says the transition period is crucial to make sure every student and staff member feels comfortable wearing a mask or not.

“We need to start designing and implementing real plans for how we are handling and implementing a post-pandemic educational experience,” said Potter.

Gov. Hochul says they are going to decide in the first week of March whether to eliminate masks in schools.

