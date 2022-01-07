As COVID-19 testing ramps up, UAlbany site is back open

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From empty shelves to no appointments, to long lines, COVID-19 testing can be hard to come by. The Capital Region is continuing to open testing sites to meet the demand.

A shortage of COVID-19 tests meets an abundance of new cases, with many looking to get tested to feel secure.

Testing is back at the University of Albany at the former Colonial Quad dining hall.

It is no longer a drive-thru site, they are accepting 225 appointments daily and up to 50 walk-ins.

“You can make an appointment, call in, come into us and we will take care of you,” said Queenie Barnhill, Supervisor of Quadrant Biosciences.

The site will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Appointments can be made here.

“No the only thing I had to wait for was making the profile,” said Timothy Deyo.

Deyo says he couldn’t believe to get his COVID test there were no long lines and even had the chance to change his appointment time.

“It was just very smooth, and I don’t think a lot of people know about this. So I hope it gets out.”

At this site, they are offering a saliva-based test. There are no swabs up your nose and you can get results back in 24-48 hours.

Hillary Alycon Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Glens Falls Hospital says this type of testing has better accuracy by the swab in your mouth.

“So the closer you can get to your nasal cavity the better. But honestly, the tests have been so sensitive these days that it can pick it up in saliva as well.”

Pharmacist Erica Fallon from Fallon Wellness Pharmacy recommends options if you are feeling sick and in need of testing options.

“I think it is still important to test although if you can’t get your hands on a test and you’re not well I would recommend just staying home.”