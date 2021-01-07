“As a team we have to get better” Jim Boeheim following loss to Pittsburgh

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse seven-game winning streak against Pittsburgh came to a halt on Wednesday evening, falling to the Panthers 63-60 at the Carrier Dome.

SU led by 14 at the half, only to have Pitt outscore the Orange by 17 in the second half.

The loss drops Syracuse to 6-2 overall (1-1 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action Saturday night when former Big East rival Georgetown visits the Dome at 8 p.m.

To hear what SU head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss to Pittsburgh, click on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report