Artists chosen for revived Peoples Pixel Project in Lake George

Winning entrants from the Peoples Pixel Project at the Lake George Arts Project in Lake George, N.Y.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project, which runs a gallery in the village that features new artists and exhibits every year, is bringing back a series that takes the focus from paints to pixels.

The Peoples Pixel Project gathers and features video work across a variety of categories, with winners selected by jury.

Categories include “Tunes” (music-focused video); “Get Reel: Documentary”; animated, including stop-motion, computer-generated and hand-drawn formats; “2020 Rewind” (work inspired by a story of life during 2020); narrative and other categories.

This year’s 21 winners include Zach and Frank Appio, Christopher Brown, Frank Cavone, Bobby Chase, Kimberly Deonarine, Ru Devine, Anne Francey, Laura Frare and Mary Kathryn Jablonski, Maleek Green, Jonathan Lee, Marilyn McCabe, Rachel Rehm, Jenna Rothwein, Daniel Somoza, Mark Spitzer, Super Dark Collective, Owen White and Ned Van Woert.

The winning entrants’ works can be viewed online.

Voting is now open for the 2021 people’s choice award.

The project was made possible with help from the village of Lake George, as well as an anonymous donor.