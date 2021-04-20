Artists chosen for revived Peoples Pixel Project in Lake George

News
Posted: / Updated:
lake george arts pixel project

Winning entrants from the Peoples Pixel Project at the Lake George Arts Project in Lake George, N.Y.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Arts Project, which runs a gallery in the village that features new artists and exhibits every year, is bringing back a series that takes the focus from paints to pixels.

The Peoples Pixel Project gathers and features video work across a variety of categories, with winners selected by jury.

Categories include “Tunes” (music-focused video); “Get Reel: Documentary”; animated, including stop-motion, computer-generated and hand-drawn formats; “2020 Rewind” (work inspired by a story of life during 2020); narrative and other categories.

This year’s 21 winners include Zach and Frank Appio, Christopher Brown, Frank Cavone, Bobby Chase, Kimberly Deonarine, Ru Devine, Anne Francey, Laura Frare and Mary Kathryn Jablonski, Maleek Green, Jonathan Lee, Marilyn McCabe, Rachel Rehm, Jenna Rothwein, Daniel Somoza, Mark Spitzer, Super Dark Collective, Owen White and Ned Van Woert.

The winning entrants’ works can be viewed online.

Voting is now open for the 2021 people’s choice award.

The project was made possible with help from the village of Lake George, as well as an anonymous donor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire