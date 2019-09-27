Artist unveils new mural in downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a ceremony Friday, Artist Kevin Clark unveils his latest work: a mural on Hedley Building at 433 River Street in Troy.

“This mural is a tribute to Troy and shows the building how it used to look like back when it was an Arrow shirt factory,” said Clark. “I tried to recreate as much of the character of the previous building facade as I could, while taking some artistic license.”

On the mural there a few notable Troy figures from past and present like: Uncle Sam, author Herman Melville, women’s rights activist Emma Willard, the late John Hedley, who originally redeveloped the abandoned factory, RPI president Shirley Ann Jackson and more.

The artist has also painted murals at the following Troy locations: the “Welcome to Troy” mural in South Troy, a three-story mural depicting the interior of the Troy Music Hall on a building facing the hall’s Second Street parking lot, and at Browns Brewing Co..



