Artist creates chalk masterpiece to thank COVID-19 frontline heroes

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week a New Yorker gained attention for her impressive detailed driveway drawing honoring the frontline heroes of COVID-19.

When artist Kara Hoblin knew she couldn’t go far to create her next project, she went to her driveway instead.

The multi-talented artist used chalk to create the mural, which has caught the attention of strangers around the world.

T H A N K ❤️ Y O U to our healthcare heroes and all essential workers helping us through this pandemic! Sending so much love and light your way. 🙏💗✨💗✨🙏 Special thanks for photo help from @fv_defiant @chrisburg1 @ann_paul_music and @lianemarie6 for my little assistants ❤️ #covid19 #alonetogether #healthheroes #healthcareworkers #covidart #covidquarentine #covidartchallenge #covidcreations #covid #quarentine #quarentinelife #quarentineart #chalkart #karabellaart #karahoblinart #northfork #longislandartist #longisland #longislandstrong #newyork #suffolkcounty #hamptonsart #hamptons #cutchogue #artheals #thankyouhealthcareworkers #greenport #northforker #nofoartcollective #artistsoninstagram

She’s received positive messages and notes of appreciation from healthcare workers and their family members.

The chalk masterpiece took her one day to create, which she kept track of on her Instagram.

