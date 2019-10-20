Arrests made in Saturday’s Southern Boulevard shooting

ALBANY, NY – A 32-year-old parole absconder from Brooklyn was among three people arrested Friday night following a shooting that occurred on Southern Boulevard.

On Saturday around 4:50 p.m., officers responded the 100 block of Southern Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was treated by medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the call, an Albany police officer observed a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard. Through the investigation, it was determined that the three occupants of the car were the suspects in the Southern Boulevard shooting and were all taken into custody.

Following a search warrant, a loaded .22 caliber revolver, as well as a quantity of cocaine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were found inside of the car.

John Odom, who is currently on parole for manslaughter out of New York City, and George Young, 38 of Albany, were each charged with one count of Attempted Murder 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd .

Theresa Stanley, 36 of Albany, was charged with one count of Attempted Murder 2nd , one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd .

All three were arraigned Sunday morning in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

George Young

Theresa Stanley

John Odom