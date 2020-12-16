Arrests made in robbery of delivery driver on Cortland Place

ALBANY, N.Y. – Two parolees have been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred last week on Cortland Place.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Cortland Place near Spring Street for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that while delivering a pizza, two men approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied and both suspects fled the scene with the victim’s cash and food.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Jaziah Reynolds, 20, of Troy, and Raequan Tarver, 19, of Albany, were both arrested following an investigation by members of the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

Each have been charged with one count of Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the Second Degree.

They were arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.