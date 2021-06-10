Arrests made in Pine Hills homicide investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police announced Thursday that they have arrested two 19-year-old Albany residents in connection to a May 30 homicide investigation. Devin McGlothin, 29, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gentil Nshuti and Jihad Ali have now been arrested in connection to McGlothin’s death. They were each charged with Murder in the Second Degree. Nshuti was also charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Both were arraigned Thursday in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

