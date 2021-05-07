Arrests made and drugs seized, during multi-agency operation

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple law enforcement agencies issued tickets, made numerous arrests, and seized drugs during a three day, multi-jurisdiction, anti-crime initiative. A total of 109 traffic stops were made during “Operation Blue/Gray”, resulting in numerous felony, misdemeanor, and warrant arrests.

Police also say they issued 68 uniform traffic tickets and seized drugs including ecstasy pills and cocaine.

Charges some of the individuals who were arrested are facing include:

Aggravated unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle

First degree burglary

Second degree strangulation

Third degree assault

Possession of a controlled substance

Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Cohoes Police Department, New York State Police Troop G Community Stabilization Unit, and Watervliet Police Department all collaborated for the three-day operation.

Police say the Blue/Gray initiatives will continue “with the goal of suppressing crime in our communities.”