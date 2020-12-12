Arrests made after Saturday morning Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Albany have arrested two men in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday morning. Officers say 31-year-old Javon Robinson shot a 37-year-old man while inside of a home on the 400 block of Washington Avenue near Cortland Place.

The victim was left with gunshot wounds to the hip, torso and lower extremities. He is currently receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Robinson’s brother, 30-year-old Roger Thompson was also arrested during the investigation and charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A loaded 9mm handgun, and a vehicle associated with the incident, were also located throughout the investigation.

The charges Robinson is facing are:

Second degree attempted murder

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Sunday morning in Albany Criminal Court.