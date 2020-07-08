Arrest made in July 7 shots fired investigation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — UPDATE July 14 at 8:30 AM: The Pittsfield Police Department made an arrested in the shooting investigation from July 7 that left a woman with gunshot wounds.

On July 8, investigators applied for and received an arrest warrant and charged Myron Crapps, 29, with assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He was arrested on July 13 in Springfield by multiple agencies.

Police said the incident occured at 1:46 p.m. on July 7, after a ShotSpotter activation alerted them to respond to Kent Avenue.

Upon arrival police encountered a female victim on the south side of the street across from 14 Kent Avenue. She was identified as a 43-year-old Pittsfield resident and she had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Shell casings were also discovered in the area.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a maroon Chrysler van. Further into the investigation that fact was corroborated by video surveillance footage.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short distance from the scene of the shooting. The vehicle was towed from the scene to be processed for evidence.

Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700 x572. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

