Arrest made in Wednesday shots fired call in Albany

Kareem Alston is accused of firing a gun in the direction of several people in the area of Ontario and Third Streets.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parolee Kareem Alston, 32, of Albany has been charged after police say he fired a gun on Ontario Street Wednesday night. Police say he fired at several people in the area of Ontario Street and Third Street. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers say Alston used a handgun to fire the shots.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon second

Criminal Possession of a Weapon third

Reckless Endangerment first

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

