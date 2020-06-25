Arrest made in Wednesday shots fired call in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parolee Kareem Alston, 32, of Albany has been charged after police say he fired a gun on Ontario Street Wednesday night. Police say he fired at several people in the area of Ontario Street and Third Street. No one was injured in the incident.
Officers say Alston used a handgun to fire the shots.
Charges:
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon second
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon third
- Reckless Endangerment first
He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
