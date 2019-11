COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a local Price Chopper supermarket.

The City of Cohoes Police Department said 39-year-old Daniel Garrison of Cohoes was arrested Saturday evening for Attempted Robbery in the 1st Degree.

Police say on Friday evening, Garrison tried to steal from the Cohoes Price Chopper just after 10 p.m. He is currently being held for further court action.