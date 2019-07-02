Arrest made in gas station robbery following multi-agency investigation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for robbing a Mobil Station on Troy-Schenectady Road, following an investigation by multiple police departments.

The Colonie Police Department says 20-year-old William Jersey robbed the Mobil Station at 610 Troy-Schenectady Road around 11:43 p.m. Monday. The lone employee working at the time gave Jersey between $300 and $400. Police say Jersey did not display a weapon and no one was injured. Jersey then allegedly fled the scene in a green minivan.

The Troy Police Department found the vehicle involved in the robbery in Colonie early Tuesday morning and arrested its occupant, Jersey.

The Colonie Police Department expects to charge Jersey later this week.