Arrest made in August shooting of 23-year-old Troy man

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department arrested Nahsone Pinn, 20, of Troy, in the shooting death of Zeondre Domingo, 23, of Troy that happened back in August.

Police say Zeondre was shot in the early evening on August 17 near the intersection of Adams and 4th Streets. Following an investigation, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office presented the case to a Grand Jury which resulted in Pinn’s Indictment.

On Monday afternoon, Troy Detectives along with members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force reportedly found Pinn near 9th and Rensselaer Streets where he was taken into custody without incident and held for arraignment.

Pinn was reportedly arraigned Tuesday morning in Rensselaer County Court on the following counts:

One count of Murder 2 nd degree

degree One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree

Pinn was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.