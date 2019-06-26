During a press conference held this morning in Amsterdam, police stated that 20-year-old Nicholas Smith was taken into custody in Albany and charged with second degree murder. He accused of killing 37-year-old Michael Cable on June 19th.
“We can confirm that Michael Cable was shot and killed by Nicholas Smith inside Cable’s residence at 17 Lefferts Street on the first floor in Amsterdam,” said Detective Joseph Spencer, Amsterdam Police Department.
According to police, Cable was found dead on the sidewalk outside the home. Multiple agencies, including the state police, have been investigating the homicide.
“It was home surveillance equipment that belonged to the victim, Mr. Cable, that was vital to identification of Nicholas Smith as the suspect in this case,” explained Spencer.
During a neighborhood canvas, evidence was found in an abandoned home on 38 Eagle Street. Smith has been arraigned and appeared today in Amsterdam city court. The case is now being handled by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
Police have yet to locate the weapon. The motive for the crime is still under investigation.
Arrest made in Amsterdam homicide investigation
