Arrest made in fatal First St. Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — A 19-year-old parolee from Troy has been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday evening on First Street.

Daquan Arrington was arrested last night in the City of Troy following an investigation by members of the Albany Police Department. The New York State Police Special Investigations Unit and Troy Police Department also assisted in Arrington’s arrest, as well as several search warrants that were executed in Troy as a result of the investigation.

On Friday, October 11, 2019 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Arrington fired several rounds from a handgun at a 19- year-old male while on the 200 block of First Street in the City of Albany. As a result, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly after being shot, Albany police officers were flagged down in the area of North Pearl Street and Maiden Lane by a vehicle in which the victim was a passenger.

The victim was treated at the scene by medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he is currently admitted and being treated for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Arrington has been charged with one count of Attempted Murder 2nd and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd . He was arraigned this morning in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.