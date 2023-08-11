ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has arrested a man they believe was involved in a shots fired incident in 2021. Ishmiel Hairston, 25, was charged with attempted murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the police, the shooting took place in the area of Lark Street and Orange Street on the night of March 25, 2021. Officers located evidence of gunshots and investigations determined that Hairston attempted to shoot another man. No one was injured.

Hairston was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.