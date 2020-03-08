Arrest made after Sprakers death police say isn’t ‘criminal in nature’

ROOT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriffs responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on Currytown Road who was not breathing.

Emergency responders administered CPR to the 48-year-old before she was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam and pronounced dead.

Following an investigation and initial autopsy results, authorities say the cause of death does not appear criminal. However, they await final autopsy reports.

Investigators found an order of protection for the woman against Charles Lee Gray, 44, of Sprakers.

Police arrested Gray and charged him with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating the stay-away order.

