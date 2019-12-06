Arrest made after series of suspicious fires in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady teenager has been arrested after an arson investigation by the Schenectady Arson Task Force.

Officials arrested 18-year-old Tyrell Andrew McCray after he was reportedly responsible for a series of fires that happened on November 26 in the area of East Alley and the surrounding neighborhood.

Police have charged McCray in seven separate incidents that reportedly took place on November 26 and one on November 8. He is facing the following charges related to the incidents: Arson in the 3rd Degree – Class C Felony – 4 counts Arson in the 5th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor – 4 counts.

He is currently being held in Schenectady City jail awaiting arraignment by a Schenectady City Court Judge.

