Arrest made after protester hit by truck at Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made after a woman was hit by a truck during a protest in Niagara Square Wednesday night.

Karen Huffman, a member of Slow Roll Buffalo, was part of a gathering organized by the group.

Joanna Gollnau, 25, has been accused of striking Huffman with a vehicle. Gollnau faces charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment. The latter is a felony.

Huffman, who’s still recovering, said that if she was well enough, she would have gone out to protest again on Thursday night.

Organizers want to point out that Huffman wants the community to focus on justice for Breonna Taylor and the end of racial brutality.

Video of the disturbing incident is available at NEWS10’s sister station, WIVB in Buffalo.

