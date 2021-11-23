Arrest made in investigation into newborn remains in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department (WPD), has made an arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation of a newborn remains being found on 13th Street in Watervliet back in June of this year. The infant was reportedly buried in the yard in 2017.

According to the WPD, on June 25, they received credible information that a newborn baby was buried in the yard of a residence on 13th Street Watervliet. The Watervliet Police Department Evidence Technicians, New York State Police, and Forensic Identification Unit proceeded to methodically search the 13th Street yard and exhumed several small bones from a shallow grave. WPD said the bones appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.

Through forensic analysis, it was determined the skeletal remains were those of a newborn child. After investigation, it was determined the newborn’s remains were buried by the child’s mother, Kyleigh J. Sawyer.

On November 23, Watervliet police detectives arrested Kyleigh J. Sawyer, 23, of Ballston Spa. She was charged with the Concealment of a Human Corpse (Felony). Sawyer was arraigned in Watervliet Criminal Court and released on her own recognizance.

“Although the investigation has concluded, the healing surrounding the death of this precious newborn will continue for a lifetime. Unfortunately, the particulars regarding this baby’s death may never be known but the devastation it caused throughout our community is unquestionable. The Watervliet Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible for these types of unconscionable acts to justice.”