SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit and run. On Thursday, the police department announced that they had taken Roddy Delagrandeanse, 23, into custody.

Local resident Carolyn Lord was killed in the incident, which took place at around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

At this time, police are still seeking information from any witnesses. Those with information are asked to call (518) 788-6566.