SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department made an arrest Tuesday afternoon in connection with the burglary spree that has recently plagued the Spa City. Four robberies had taken place in Saratoga Springs since 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 19.

Justin P. Rock, 37. Photo provided by Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Police said Justin P. Rock, 37, of Ballston Spa, was responsible for the robberies, and that he was arrested after trying to steal from yet another Capital Region business Tuesday. Around 4:41 p.m., the Ballston Spa Police Department responded to Midtown Wine and Spirits, located at 77 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa for a burglary call similar to those that recently took place in Saratoga.

Law enforcement from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the Saratoga Springs Police Department all quickly became involved because of the recent string of robberies. Police located Rock soon after the incident at a home on East High Street, where he was arrested.

In each of the Saratoga Springs robbery cases, Rock allegedly stole money while saying he had a gun. No gun was actually seen in any of those instances and no one was hurt, according to police.

Rock has been arraigned on the Saratoga Springs robbery charges. He was taken to the county jail without bail. Charges from the Ballston Spa incident are still pending.