Arrest made after 22-year old stabbed at Colonie Center

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing at the Colonie Center. Jimmy Smith, 35, is alleged to have stabbed 22-year-old Davan Priest in the head and also cut his own hand during the incident.
Both men were treated at Albany Medical Center after the altercation, which took place on November 10.
Police say Smith turned himself in and has been charged with second degree assault and third degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Smith was arraigned in Colonie Justice Court and released to the supervision of Albany County Probation. No future court date has been set.
