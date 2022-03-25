ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened on Central Avenue, last month. Police said Robert McNair, 41, of Albany, has been charged following an investigation.

On February 23, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to an area of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard, where a 41-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and hand. The man was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries at Albany Medical Center Police said.

McNair was taken into custody on Thursday by detectives. Police said at the time of his arrest, McNair was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver, which he concealed in his jacket pocket.

Charged:

One count of second-degree murder (felony)

Two counts of second- degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

One county of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

McNair is scheduled to be arranged in Albany City Criminal Court. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.