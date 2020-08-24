Arraignments over two Albany shooting incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men were arraigned at Albany County Court this morning over two seperate shooting incidents. The charges relate to shots fired incidents on June 20 and 24 in the City of Albany.

Kareem Alston pled not guilty to two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment. The charges relate to an incident on June 24, when the 32-year-old is alleged to have fired an illegal firearm at a group of individuals in the area of Ontario Street and Third Street in the City of Albany. Prosecutors say no one was injured in the incident.

Raajiem Coleman also pled not guilty to charges relating to an incident at around 3 a.m. on June 20, when the 30-year-old is alleged to have fired several shots from a handgun towards a vehicle that was traveling in the area of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street.

Coleman is facing one charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and one charge of reckless endangerment.

Both individuals remain in custody and no new appearance dates have been scheduled at this time.

