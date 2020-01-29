Arraignment moved for man facing murder charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The arraignment for Tyler Sumner, the man facing charges in connection to the murder of Stephani Olivieri, 32, has been moved to February 14th, at 2 p.m.

Police allege Tyler Sumner, 25, shot and killed Olivieri back in august, in Pittsfield. The shooting took place around 3:22 a.m. on Aug. 25th in the area of 347 Columbus Ave. Olivieri was sitting in a car near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street when she was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center where she later died.

Officials say the arraignment was moved due to last-minute scheduling changes.