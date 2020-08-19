Arraignment in fatal stabbing case

Francisco Rosario

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of stabbing Joseph Galindez, 27, of Schenectady has been arraigned. An Albany County Grand Jury previously returned an indictment against him. Francisco Rosario, 26, of Albany pleaded not guilty to two charges in court on Wednesday.

Police say on April 19 Rosario stabbed Galindez multiple times causing his death at a home on Clinton Street. Galindez had a no-contact order of protection against Rosario previous to the night of the stabbing.

Charges:

  •  Murder in the Second Degree (felony)
  • Count of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Executive Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney and Assistant District Attorney David Szalda are handling the prosecution of this case. No new court dates have been announced at this time.

