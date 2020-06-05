Video: Around 2,000 march down Glen Street in Glens Falls peaceful Black Lives Matter protest

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Facebook event started after a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday erupted into what Glens Falls Police estimated to be a roughly 2,000-strong crowd on Friday, as protesters donned masks and held signs aloft to call for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Watch for a look at the signs, speeches and crowds as protesters moved from City Park to Crandall Park.

