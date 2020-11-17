Armed robbery of liquor store in Colonie under investigation

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is investigating an armed robbery reported on November 15 at 7:26 p.m. at Anthony’s Wine & Spirits on Osborne Rd. The lone employee was confronted by two suspects armed with silver handguns, said Colonie police.

The employee fled the store and called 911 from a nearby business. Police say the suspects entered and exited the rear of the store and took $500.00 from the register and three bottles of Grey Goose. No surveillance footage captured the suspects and a Colonie K-9 could not track the suspects.

Suspects:

  • Black male, 6’00” wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jacket with white writing on it
  • Black male, 5’08” wearing a black hooded sweatshirt

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers (can remain anonymous).

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report