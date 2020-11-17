Armed robbery of liquor store in Colonie under investigation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is investigating an armed robbery reported on November 15 at 7:26 p.m. at Anthony’s Wine & Spirits on Osborne Rd. The lone employee was confronted by two suspects armed with silver handguns, said Colonie police.

The employee fled the store and called 911 from a nearby business. Police say the suspects entered and exited the rear of the store and took $500.00 from the register and three bottles of Grey Goose. No surveillance footage captured the suspects and a Colonie K-9 could not track the suspects.

Suspects:

Black male, 6’00” wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jacket with white writing on it

Black male, 5’08” wearing a black hooded sweatshirt

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2744 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers (can remain anonymous).