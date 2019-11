SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Scotia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station on Sacandaga Road Wednesday night.

Police say a man brandished a gun around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday inside the gas station and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then fled on foot towards the back of the building.

The suspect was described as 6’1″ with a large build.

Anyone with information should contact the Scotia Police Department’s crime tips number at 518-374-3110 x3267.