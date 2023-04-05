AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Amsterdam Police on routine patrol observed a male crouched in the middle of Guy Park Avenue. Police say the man, identified as Christopher Delacruz, 35, dropped a bag and stumbled into the street, where he was almost hit by a passing car.

Officers tried to interview Delacruz to check his welfare. While being cooperative at first, Delacruz attempted to flee on foot.

Police quickly apprehended Delacruz, at which point he allegedly tried to reach into his hooded sweatshirt pocket several times. Officers were able to place him in handcuffs and discovered a loaded .40-caliber Taurus handgun in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The serial number on the weapon was scratched off.

Delacruz was transported to the Amsterdam Police Headquarters. He was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Manufacture, Transport, Disposition and Defacement of Weapons & Dangerous Instruments and Appliances

Obstructing Government Administration

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

Delacruz was processed and arraigned. He was remanded to the custody of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.