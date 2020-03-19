Arkansas student uplifts neighbors with the sound of music

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville student is using his time away from school to uplift his neighbors with the sound of music.

Maxim Gilmer is a seventh grader at Woodland Junior High in Fayetteville. Now that he has to stay home from school due to the spread of the coronavirus, he’s using band practice as an excuse to make the world just a little bit brighter for those around him.

“We live across the street and enjoyed his act of positivity and reaching out to entertain his fellow neighbors during this stressful time. Love this town!!” his neighbor said.

“I think it’s cool, it’s pretty good that I can make people excited with trumpet in downtimes, where viruses are afoot,” Gilmer said.

