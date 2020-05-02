Arkansas boy battling cancer beats COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 10-year-old boy battling cancer and the coronavirus has beaten the odds.

He is now a COVID-19 survivor and is back to getting his life-saving treatments to also beat cancer.

COURTESY OF THE DUCKWORTHS

You may remember a few weeks ago, KNWA/KFTA introduced you to 10-year-old Riley Duckworth.

Riley Duckworth is 10-years-old, who was diagnosed with leukemia a few months ago, was also recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

He and his dad, Jeremy Duckworth, had to quarantine at Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale.

The new diagnosis put Riley’s chemotherapy treatments on hold. Against all odds, he beat the virus, and even got to go home for a little bit.

COURTESY OF THE DUCKWORTHS

“We had a fire and we played croquet,” Riley says.

Now Riley is back in the hospital. He started chemotherapy on Tuesday. He and his mom, Michelle, have to stay there for the whole rehabilitation process.

“We thought we were going to be in here seven days, but now we’re going to be in here for like a month or so,” she says.

Riley’s been through a lot for such a young kid, but his positive attitude and creativity keeps him going.

“The secret is to watch tv.” RILEY DUCKWORTH

“It’s a sword and we did it with hot glue, scissors, and cardboard,” Riley says. “I’m gonna get more thicker cardboard for this so it’ll be more bigger and more better.”

Riley has been wanting to go camping very badly. That dream has not yet been fulfilled, but he’s got his sights set on something even bigger.

Through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Riley has chosen to go to Disneyland. He says he is looking forward to doing both once he gets out of the hospital.

