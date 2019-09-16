Arizona permit could allow people to drink recycled water

Scottsdale, AZ (NEWS10) – The City of Scottsdale getting a permit approved that may soon allow recycled water to be available for people to drink.

For more than 20 years, Scotssdale’s Water Campus has been taking the water that leaves residential homes and recycles it using an advanced four-part filtration process that includes ultra-violet and revers osmosis. Right now that water is used to water golf courses and fill up the underground aquifer. But soon, other communities and countries may give it a try and send recycled water back to the faucet.

Scottsdale Water PIO Nicole Sherbert says since so much of the state is desert, “there are cities throughout Arizona who someday will have to be looking at direct potable reuse as potential drinking water.”

After some rule changes, the city is now donating and delivering the recycled water to 10 local microbreweries that will turn the one-time sewer water into fresh, cold beer.