Argyle tractor pull set for cancer charities, high school scholarship

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County residents – and really anyone with a tractor – is invited to come and pull for a cause.

The 12th annual Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure was announced on Friday, set for July 17 at 14 Lufkin Way in Argyle.

Tractor pulls are divided into classes for different vehicle types, from typical tractors to highly modified models. Pulling competitions will run all day.

All proceeds from the tractor pull go towards charities, including The American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Cancer Research Center and The Lufkin Legacy Foundation, which provides scholarship opportunities to area high school students. Admission is $10 per adult or $30 per car load.

To date, the tractor pull has generated over $165,000 for cancer-related charities. Last year’s event saw over 250 garden tractors and 140 4-wheel-drive farm tractors competing.

Camping is available for free onsite. Campers are asking to arrive and set up by Friday night before the events.

This year, the pull features an improved track and PA system.

Food trucks and vendors will be onsite as well.

Those interested in sponsoring or selling onsite can contact organizer Scott Lufkin at (518) 935-0579.