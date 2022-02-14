BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Daniel Day, 35, of Argyle pleads guilty to illegal possession of homemade explosive devices, other firearms, and ammunition. Officials said Day, admitted to owning components to create three improvised explosive devices at his home on August 5, 2021.

In addition to his plea agreement, Day also admitted to owning non-registered firearms as required by federal law, including a submachine gun, a sawed-off shotgun, and a 3D-printed pistol without a serial number. Officials said Day has agreed to abandon all chemicals, bomb-making materials, firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition located at his home.

Day, who has a prior felony conviction for possessing an illegal firearm and a controlled substance, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14. When sentenced Day could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to $250,000, in addition to a probationary release of up to 3 years.

This investigation was conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to include members of the New York State Police. The case is being prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Wentworth-Ping and Richard Belliss.