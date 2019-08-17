Argument between co-workers escalates leading to man’s arrest

SAUGERTIES, N .Y. (NEWS10) — What started as an argument between co-workers, ended in the arrest of 53-yer-old Robert A. Drumm of Saugerties for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree.

Drumm is employed at a local restaurant as a dishwasher. According to police, Drumm sprayed his co-worker with water which caused an argument to escalate between the two. Drumm then left the restaurant, went into the parking lot and damaged his co-worker’s windshield.

Police say Drumm then left the restaurant on foot where he was found by police on Malden Turnpike. During an interview with officers, he was found to be in possession of Clonazepam, a controlled substance, that he did not have a prescription for.

Police took Drumm into custody where he was then processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on misdemeanor charges.

Drumm was released from police custody and given an appearance ticket for the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.