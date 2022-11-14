Greenwich, N.Y. (News10)-With temperatures dipping, skiing, and snowboarding enthusiasts are looking forward to snow! It’s big business for area ski resorts, with or without natural snowfall and that’s why they are already busy preparing for guests.

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Chic Wilson, owner of Willard Mountain Ski Center in Greenwich. “We would not exist without snowmaking,” he told Anya as showed off the center’s massive fans and long armed snow guns that enhance Mother Nature’s efforts on their slopes, even when she is not cooperating. “Man-made snow is much more dense,” he told Anya. “Man-made snow holds up to warmer weather.“

And warmer weather can be devastating for businesses like his. Wilson says most ski resorts have beefed up their snow making equipment due to climate change as well as demand, as the pandemic amped up interest in outdoor activities. At Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks, for example, they recently added 230 new snow guns to their fleet. A representative for the resort told News10 the machines build more snow faster, and with less energy. Crews at Gore started making snow Sunday night, but they do not yet have an official opening day scheduled.

Wilson told Anya that they do not have an exact start date either, but he might fire up the fans and guns tonight. He said they should have coverage on a few of the ski runs 24 hours into snowmaking.