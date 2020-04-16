Production company accepting video submissions for ‘COVID-518’ documentary

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Covid-518

COVID-518 (Bully Goat Productions)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bully Goat Productions wants residents of the 518-area code to send in video submissions sharing stories of the coronavirus pandemic.

The production company’s new project, “COVID-518: Upstate New York vs. the Coronavirus,” will be a documentary on how the Capital Region addressed the outbreak of the virus.

Jason Irwin is the director behind “COVID-518,” and plans to create the movie following strict social distancing guidelines. This means that video submissions rather than in-person interviews have to tell the story.

The production wants anyone from 518 who has been affected by the virus to come forward:

  • People who have recovered
  • Families/friends of infected, deceased, quarantined, or recovered individuals
  • Health care workers, lawyers, political figures, community leaders, law enforcement, members of the media, educators, and students with COVID-19 experiences
  • Anyone with relevant footage to share

Submissions will be accepted throughout April. Visit the Facebook page for Bully Goat Productions for full submission instructions and requirements.

