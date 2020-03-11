Area hospitals put new procedures in place to prevent spread of COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Area hospitals are putting new procedures in place for visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Capital Region hospitals include:

Albany Med and Albany Med Health System Partners

Saratoga Hospital

Columbia Memorial Health

Ellis Medicine

St. Peter’s Health Partners

Nathan Littauer Hospital

Glens Falls Hospital

St. Mary’s Healthcare, Amsterdam

By the end of the week, Albany Med says visitors will briefly be interviewed when entering the hospital and will not be allowed to enter if they say they have a fever and/or respiratory symptoms. They will also not be allowed to enter if they recently have had close contact with someone who was confirmed by a lab to have COVID-19 or traveled to affected areas within the last two weeks. These areas include China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea.

The hospital says these new procedures do not apply to people seeking medical care.

Teams at each hospital have reportedly been meeting daily to plan for and make sure that all staff and resources are prepared. The hospitals have also reportedly been in constant contact with each other to help coordinate their planning efforts. Hospital staff are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and other local health departments to monitor and react to this rapidly developing situation.

Additional details can be found on the hospitals’ websites for guidance as specific details related to visitation guidelines may vary.