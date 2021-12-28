Area food pantries make push to fill the food insecurity void

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — There’s a push to help those facing food insecurity during the holidays and beyond.

At Metropolitan Baptist Church in Albany, Rosalyn Wallace, organizer for the church’s food pantry showed News10’s Anya Tucker the food and personal items being offered there.

“We really try, like it’s almost a mini grocery store,” says Wallace.

Sandra Heyward utilizes the pantry. She is also one of their many dedicated volunteers, “I come. I pick up bags. And then I give out to my neighbors. For people who can’t come.”

Organizers say there’s always been a need, but the pandemic has them seeing more people than ever struggling with food insecurity.

Envoy Vangie Pegues is a pastor and food panty director for the Salvation Army in Troy. She says the rising cost of food is a factor as well as kids having to switch back and forth to online learning. “Kids are in and out of school now.” Meaning they aren’t always getting at least one daily meal at school.

Pegues and Wallace’s food pantries are among more than 65 others that are members of The Food Pantries for the Capital District, which is currently making their final push for donations for 2021.

“When you contribute to The Food Pantries for the Capital District you are contributing to all of the food pantries around. Because they allow us to get deliveries. They allow us to get the extras that we may not be able to find,” says Pegues.

Financial donations are seen as the most important, because the organization is able to use them purchase food and personal items for pennies on the dollar. Rosalyn Wallace says it doesn’t matter how much you can donate, “A small amount can make a huge difference in the life of someone.”

Pegues added, “Because if children have cereal. Basic thing like cereal, then they are not trying to go out in the street and get food. That’s why it’s important for us as a community, as a world- to make sure that our kids have food.”

To donate to The Food Pantries for the Capital District: https://www.thefoodpantries.org/