Are you up to date on your rabies shot? DOH issues statement following rabies-positive bat in Oneonta

ONEONTA – On Wednesday, the Otsego County Department of Health is encouraging one after a rabies positive bat was identified.

The Department of Health warns that if you’re exposed and symptoms start to appear the disease is 100% fatal, However, it is 100% preventable if rabies post-exposure treatment is started and adhered to.

Early fall can be one of the busiest times for bats, and one person has been started on rabies post-exposure treatment after interacting with the infected animal.

Bats can get into homes through narrow gaps in screens, windows, doors, or through holes only as small as a dime. All openings should be secured at night.

Anytime a person is in direct physical contact with a bat, it should be captured and tested.