Are you up to date on your rabies shot? DOH issues statement following rabies-positive bat in Oneonta

News

by: , Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ONEONTA – On Wednesday, the Otsego County Department of Health is encouraging one after a rabies positive bat was identified.

The Department of Health warns that if you’re exposed and symptoms start to appear the disease is 100% fatal, However, it is 100% preventable if rabies post-exposure treatment is started and adhered to.

Early fall can be one of the busiest times for bats, and one person has been started on rabies post-exposure treatment after interacting with the infected animal.

Bats can get into homes through narrow gaps in screens, windows, doors, or through holes only as small as a dime. All openings should be secured at night.

Anytime a person is in direct physical contact with a bat, it should be captured and tested.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19