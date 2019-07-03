Are Capital Region residents feeling patriotic?

ALBANY (NEWS10) – As the country gets ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, are you feeling patriotic?

Only 45% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely” proud to be Americans, according to a Gallup Poll.

More than 1,000 Americans were surveyed and the poll’s findings reflect an all-time low since the survey first began in 2001. The highest levels of patriotism and support for the country occurred between 2002 and 2004, right after 9/11.

NEWS10’S Cassie Hudson spoke to Capital Region residents to find out how patriotic they’re feeling.

