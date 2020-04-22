Arctic summers could be ice free by 2050

(CNN) — The arctic is heating up so rapidly, there may be ice free summers by 2050.

Global warming is trending towards causing devastating consequences for the arctic ecosystem.

The prediction about the disappearing ice caps comes from a study co-authored by McGill University in Montreal.

The data say as the arctic is warming at more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet.

That threatens the survival of the arctic animals like polar bears and walruses.

Sea ice also helps regulate the planet’s temperatures and affects global weather patterns.

Researchers say it may be too late to make changes to reverse the trend.

The study was published in a journal publication of the American Geophysical Union.

LATEST STORIES