CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People around the world are supporting those with autism and raising awareness in honor of World Autism Day on April 2. The day has been celebrated annually for 16 years.

Andrew Paolano from Glens Falls is a 29-year-old with autism who helps raise awareness and money for autism foundations. Paolano says he’s done well in his life managing his autism, such as working, and living on his own, though he knows it is not possible for everyone. He has a social group for people with disabilities that anyone is welcome to join, and he wants to get the word out, especially on World Autism Awareness Day.

